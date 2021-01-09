Titans unveil new mural at Nissan Stadium ahead of playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans unveiled a new mural at Nissan stadium in celebration of the team’s upcoming home playoff game.

The mural is in partnership with a local group ‘I Believe in Nashville’ and reads ‘I Believe in Tennessee’ with the Titans fireball logo at the center. It will be on display as fans arrive to Nissan Stadium on Sunday for the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Bringing a home playoff game to Tennessee is a special experience,” said Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer Gil Beverly. “Throughout this challenging year, we have always believed in this state’s resilience and appreciate I Believe In Nashville’s help in bringing that to life through this mural.”

Fans can check out the mural outside the stadium’s north end zone between gates three and four.