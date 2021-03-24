Titans Ty Sambrailo getting healthy, excited to stay in Nashville

Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo (70) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans are bringing back a familiar face in offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo, recently signing a one-year deal worth $1.9 million — a $300,000 raise from his 2020 salary.

On Wednesday, he spoke with the local media, expressing his love for the organization and his fellow teammates.

“First and foremost I have a lot of respect and care for the teammates I play with. There are a lot of great players and people in this organization so it was a no-brainier to stay,” said Sambrailo.

Sambrailo missed the final six games of last season after hurting his knee in an overtime win at Baltimore. The former Colorado State standout has been rehabbing for the past few months and said he is close to returning to the practice field.

“I can’t dive into too many details, but I’m almost there. It has been a long-haul, but I’m almost there,” added Sambrailo.

With right tackle Dennis Kelly gone, Sambrailo will likely battle newly-signed Kendall Lamm for the starting spot at right tackle in 2021.

“I just control what I can control. I’m constantly preparing myself to be ready to go start, if and when needed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NFL and NFLPA are still trying to decide on what offseason workouts will look like, and while he understands younger players need extra reps, Sambrailo prefers the virtual side of things.

Sambrailo added, “I think there is value in not having to put reps on guys who don’t need no-pads/OTA reps. As an older guy virtual offseasons are great, you take care of your business.”

And while many players go back to their ‘home’ destinations in the offseason, Sambrailo said he has been recovering in Nashville and that is where he’ll stay to prepare for the upcoming season.

“I’m just working through whatever this offseason program is and I’m ready for whatever comes about,” he said.