Titans take down Eagles 27-10 in first preseason game

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans were back on the Gridiron Thursday night, taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field and the two tone blue came out with convincing 27-10 win.

There were plenty of starters who did not dress, including tight end Delanie Walker and Corey Davis. Running back Derrick Henry did not even make the trip with the team.

One starter who did play was quarterback Marcus Mariota. While he was only in for one drive, he looked good. Mariota finished 4-of-8 for 24 yards and 2 first downs.

Mariota found his target early and often. Wide receiver Adam Humphries was targeted six times and caught four passes for 24 yards. He was only in for a series, but showed he will be a consistent target in the regular season.

Backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill was one of the best players on the field Thursday night. The former Miami Dolphins starter finished with an impressive stat line. He was 12-of-16 for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

There were other players who made a name for themselves. Running back Jeremy McNichols, out of Boise State made a big impact on the ground. He picked up 44 yards on 8 carries, both were game highs.

It was also a big night for birthday boy Kalif Raymond. The wide receiver has been a standout in training camp so far. He ended the night leading all receivers with six catches for 80 yards. This could make things very difficult on Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson, considering the depth at this position and the fact Taywan Taylor continues to under-perform. He had two big drops on Saturday night.

A majority of the Titans starters on defense did not play but there were a couple of big plays. The rookie tackle out of Chattanooga, Isaiah Mack recovered a fumble, forced by cornerback Tye Smith.

Dean Pees continues the trend of getting his secondary involved in the pass rush and the only sack of the night came courtesy of LeShaun Sims.

The Titans are now 1-0 in the preseason and have a big week in front of them. The team with hold a joint practice with the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, both practices run from 9:50 am- Noon and are open to the public.

The Titans finish up the week on Saturday with a preseason game against the Pats at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff set for 6pm and you can watch the game right here on News 2.