Titans Super fans ready for big game against Patriots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–There are Titans fans, and there are super Titans fans.

Usually, yelling the loudest at a game or leading a cheer, their colorful outfits easily spotted in a crowd. These Titans super fans love the game of football, but they also love cheering on their favorite team.

“This is our time. Titan Up!” Said Chilly Pepper, who can always be seen wearing his red chili pepper hat and two tone blue poncho.

So, how did Chilly pepper get started?

“I was just going to a game and a friend of mine told me hey I have a pepper hat do you want to be on TV and I said yea I will wear it.”

Since that day he has continued the tradition, wearing his outfit to hundreds of Titans games.

Chilly Pepper wasn’t the only super fan that made the trip to New England, El Chico made the trip as well.

“I went to the London game, Dallas, Miami, Houston, New York, I went to all of them it is just fun,” said El Chico.

Win or lose both fans always enjoy watching the Titans.

