Titans serve lunch to 300 Fort Campbell soldiers for Veterans Day

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky (WKRN) — In honor of Veterans Day, the Tennessee Titans thanked hundreds of soldiers for their service by providing lunch.

Three hundred service members were honored at Fort Campbell on Wednesday as part of the NFL’s Salute to Service initiative and in partnership with USO Fort Campbell. During their ‘Wednesday Warrior’ event, the Titans brought military members shirts, hats and giveaway items.

(CREDIT: Tennessee Titans)

On Thursday morning, the team also tweeted out their appreciation for those who have previously served and continue to do so.

Thank you to those who have and continue to serve our country. 🇺🇸#VeteransDay | #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/6jpd6SnSJp — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 11, 2021

To support the USO’s annual Great Gift Giveaway, the Titans brought board games, gifts, and toys. Children of active-duty military members stationed at Fort Campbell will receive the holiday gifts in mid-December.