NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans are officially parting ways with veteran edge rusher Bud Dupree.

Dupree was just two seasons into his 5-year $82 million contract. He’s now the sixth player released by the Titans this offseason.

Dupree, who joined the Titans as a free agent back in 2021, played in 22 games over the past two seasons. Dupree tallied 35 tackles, seven sacks and 48 quarterback pressures over the past two seasons combined.

The Titans also agreed to a one-year deal with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for just under 400 yards, and three scores in 2022.

Defensive lineman Naquan Jones also signed his tender as an exclusive rights free agent.