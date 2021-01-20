Titans RB Henry named Pro Football Writers Offensive Player of the Year

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan 4, 2020, file photo, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry runs against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans face a deadline Wednesday afternoon, July 15, 2020, of reaching an extension with NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry or let him play this season under the franchise tag he signed in April. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans season might be over, but running back Derrick Henry’s honors are just starting to roll in. On Wednesday, Henry was named the named the Pro Football Writers of America’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Henry is first Titans player to receive Offensive Player of the Year honors since the award was instituted in 1992. He is the 12th running back to earn the award, and first since the Rams’ Todd Gurley in 2017.

On Tuesday, the organization named Henry to its 2020 All-NFL Team for the second straight year. It was also the third consecutive year that he was named to the All-AFC Team.

Henry finished the regular season with a total of 2,027 rushing yards, becoming the eighth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards and the first to win back-to-back rushing titles since 2006-07. Henry also led the NFL with 378 carries and 17 rushing touchdowns.

The PFWA also named Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Most Valuable Player. Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was named Most Valuable Defensive Player.