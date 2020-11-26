Titans Quessenberry shares bond with Vrabel, shows passion for the game

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 15: Tennessee Titans offensive tackle David Quessenberry (72) catches a touchdown in the first half during a game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Coltson September 15, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – You might remember David Quessenbery for what he did on the field during the Tennessee Titans 2019 season. The offensive lineman was apart of some Mike Vrabel trickery, catching his first touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota against the Indianapolis Colts.

“That was pretty epic. It was really awesome,” said Quessenbery.

After spending time on the practice squad this season, Quessenbery will likely see a lot more playing time with the Titans after Ty Sambrailo was moved to injured reserve.

While it might not be in the form of another touchdown catch, Vrabel expects all his players to step up in a time of need, and he’s confident Quessenbery can get the job done.

“I would say that David has done that every single time that we’ve asked him to. Been on the practice squad previously, he got called up and played, and sometimes he’s been on the practice squad and not been called up, or he’s been on the active roster and not played, but I think he’s always ready for the opportunity.”

The confidence that Vrabel has in his offensive lineman didn’t grow overnight, it stems back to when the two were in Houston together.

Quessenbery was drafted by the Texans in 2013, but in the summer of 2014, he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“It was a long journey, a tall mountain to climb. I don’t like to give cancer any credit, I don’t like to say it changed my life. If anything it’s the people around me and the love in my life that really helped me get back,” said Quessenbery.

During a time when many would be working on their own recovery, Quessenbery wanted to help out someone else. At the time Vrabel was coaching the Texans’ defense, and his son Tyler was in high school, transitioning into a new position on the gridiron.

“Tyler was a sophomore, and end of his sophomore year, he got switched to offensive tackle. Quessenbery was working through his recovery and taught him how to play offensive line,” said Vrabel.

Quessenbery recalls a young Tyler running around the facility.

“I told Vrabel- that is me, that’s exactly how I looked. Just grew too fast, and is all arms and legs. I thought he could be one heck of an offensive lineman,” said Quessenberry.

He was right. Tyler is now playing on the offensive line at Boston College and Quessenbery stays updated on his success.

“You can tell when someone wants to be good. Tyler picked it up quickly, so I’m not surprised that he has a nice career going at BC,” said Quessenbery.

Vrabel said, “For me personally, just watching him take care of my son, I’ve always respected that.”

It’s not hard to pick up on Quessenbery’s passion for the game, and that is why he’s such a perfect fit for the Titans. General manager Jon Robinson and Vrabel want guys on this team who LOVE ball, that’s no doubt Ques.

“He Loves football, loves his teammates, and I think that shows,” added Vrabel.