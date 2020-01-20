Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, DL Jurrell Casey Named to Pro Bowl Team

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 11: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE – The Titans may not have won against the Chiefs on Sunday, but there is some good news.

The Titans say Ryan Tannehill and Jurrell Casey have been added to the roster for the Pro Bowl team.

Tannehill has been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl team, and is replacing Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Casey has also been named to the Pro Bowl, and he’s replacing Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.

Tannehill and Casey will join running back Derrick Henry and punter Brett Kern, named to the Pro Bowl in December, on the Pro Bowl roster.

Tannehill, who will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance, led the NFL with a 117.5 rating in 2019, his first season with the team after playing previously with the Dolphins. During the regular season, Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Casey, named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth straight season, ended the 2019 season with 61 tackles, 30 quarterback pressures and five sacks. Casey had two sacks in the team’s playoff win at Baltimore on January 11.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.