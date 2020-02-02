Titans Pro Bowl punter looks ahead to next season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Our Tennessee Titans came up one game short, but they’re hoping to build on this season’s momentum. Some of the Titans players picked up the football one more time during the Pro-Bowl. Brett Kern made his third Pro-Bowl appearance.

He took the field with other NFL heavy hitters like Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson and Texans QB Deshaun Watson.



Kern says even though the titans team will not look exactly the same next season, they have a lot of experienced leaders in the locker room so he’s confident about next season.

As for tonight’s Super Bowl, he’s picking the Chiefs to win by less than a touchdown.