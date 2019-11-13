Titans preparing for massive practice facility expansion

The Tennessee Titans are almost doubling the size of their headquarters at St. Thomas Sports Park.

The Titans plan to break ground next week on 60,000 more square feet of space to the existing 75,000 square foot facility.

This is the latest move by Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk to improve the Titans infrastructure. Since she took over the team in 2015 she has added a new practice bubble, new weight room, a locker room renovation and in just the last year a new cafeteria with kitchen.

The Titans organization is growing along with the facility. The team says it has added 50 percent more staff in just the last 5 years under controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk.

“We’ve added so many members to the Titans family over the past several years,” Adams Strunk said. “Evolving our workplace makes perfect sense from both a growth standpoint as well as maximizing our team’s overall effectiveness. This new facility will ultimately create the modern environment that will enable further success.”

Other additions to the facility include a 2,000 square foot event space and a 100 car parking garage.

The Titans say they toured numerous facilities around the league to make sure their new additions would match or exceed what is already out there.