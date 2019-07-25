Titans make Kevin Byard highest-paid safety in NFL history

Tennessee Titans free safety Kevin Byard celebrates an interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three years ago Kevin Byard was not even invited to the NFL Combine, now he is the highest paid safety in NFL history.

The Tennessee Titans announced a multi-year extension with Byard Wednesday night. Adam Schefter from ESPN reports the deal is worth $70.5-million over five years with $31-million in guarantees.

Byard has been a force on the Titans defense since they took him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Middle Tennessee State.

He tied for the NFL lead with 8 interceptions back in 2017 earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He has 12 interceptions over the last two years after coming up empty his rookie season.

All Spring Byard was asked about his concerns about receiving an extension as he entered the final season of his rookie deal and he continued to hold the line that he was only worried about football, the Titans and winning and the business side would take care of itself.

Congratulations has poured in from teammates and around the league on social media.

In the span of one year, the Titans have handed out two historic contracts. Last year they made Taylor Lewan the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.