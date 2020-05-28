Titans Lewan, Saffold are ready to return to facilities, keeping safety in mind

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The NFL isn’t in a rush to come back, but it is starting to make moves, already opening up team facilities for front office staff, and reports out this week say coaches could possibly be back in buildings next week, with players to follow shortly after.

If state government officials give the green light, in-person mini camp possibly start as soon as June 15th. Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold are currently working out together in Nashville with a few other teammates, but if they were welcomed back for workouts, they would be ready to go.

“If we need to go to mandatory mini camps or OTAs, I more than welcome that idea. I think it will be really good for the team. I think as much as the team is together, the better we’re going to be,” said Lewan.

But safety plays a big part when it comes to an eventual return to facilities and Saffold knows there is still some conversations that need to happen before something like this is approved.

“I’m ready to go whenever I’m needed and whenever that time is it doesn’t really matter. I know the NFLPA is a part of this and we need to work together to get it done effectively, but I still miss my teammates and hanging out with guys. It would nice to get back, I just think we need to be smart and take the right precautions,” said Saffold.

As for the upcoming season, Saffold said he is confident they will play, and even if fans aren’t allowed in stadiums, he believes televised games will get record numbers, growing the sport even more.