Titans head coach Mike Vrabel tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mike Vrabel, head coach of the Tennessee Titans, says he tested positive for COVID-19.

He made the announcement during a live press conference Sunday morning. Vrabel says at this time, he doesn’t know of any player testing positive.

“As of now, nobody else that has been tested this morning has tested positive,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel said he is taking this very seriously.

“We have spoken with the people that track the tracing. Those individuals will continue to be tested. Whatever the protocols are… we will follow them exactly how they’re laid out,” explained Vrabel.

When asked about his current condition, Vrabel said he is being proactive.

“What it comes down to is you have two negative tests within a 48-hour period. If that happens, then I’ll be able to go into he building and if not, then ten days,” said Vrabel.

