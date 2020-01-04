Titans fans travel to watch playoff game

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)–The Titans call Tennessee home, but many Titans fans don’t live in Tennessee.

You will certainly find many fans living in other states, but there are also fans from other countries as well.

Jose Raul Sossa lives in Panama and Fernando Espejo lives in Mexico, and both are in Foxboro to watch the Titans.



“I am from Chihuahua and I am here to cheer on the Titans,” said Espejo.

Espejo was a fan of the Houston Oilers and made the change to the Titans. Now he travels to as many games as he can and even helped start a Titans group in Mexico.

“This is my group Titan Family Mexico,” said Espejo as he showed the patch he made for group members. “We have a group in Mexico, we have a big group down there.We have watch parties at this restaurant and they are fans there big fans.”

Sossa became a fan of the Titans because of a Titan great he saw play.



“It was snowing really bad and Eddie George ran for 3 touchdowns, two or three hundred yards and I was just impressed with that guy and that

is when I became a fan,” said Sossa.



Both fans had to travel a very long distance to see their favorite team, but it is a trip they say is well worth it.