Titans fans arrive in New England ready for big game

It’s hard not to spot a Patriots logo when traveling to New England as this is Patriots country, but on Friday one bar was packed with Titans.

Bar Louie in Providence, which is 30 minutes from Gillette stadium, was the meet up spot for Titans just getting in for the big game.

Cheers of “let’s go Titans” and “Titan up” could be heard all night as fans from near and far talked Titans football.

Some Titans fans who live in New England told News 2 it was nice to finally go somewhere and see other fans of the Titans.

