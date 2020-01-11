Titans fans arrive in Baltimore ready for game against Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD (WKRN) — You don’t typically find a bar packed with Titans fans in the middle of Baltimore, but on Friday Tin Roof, the Baltimore location, was packed with fans sporting their two tone blue.

It’s a spot some Titans fans say they didn’t expect to be in, especially after the way the season started.

“It is just incredible,” said Titans fan, Andrew Waters. “After that start it is just incredible that we are here In the divisional round against Baltimore Ravens. It is almost like a dream. I’m just blessed to be here and thankful for it.”

While the Ravens finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL, Titans fans will point out that Derrick Henry finished with the most rushing yards.