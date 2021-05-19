Titans donate more than $315,000 to youth football in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 25, 2019 – Wide receiver A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans gives high fives to Youth Football players after the National Anthem during the preseason home game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Photo By Kayla Schoen/Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to youth football in the state.

According to a press release, the Titans donated more than $315,000 to flag, youth, middle and high school football programs in the team’s region.

The donations were made to sixty different organizations as well as schools which demonstrate a strong commitment to the development and safety of youth football.

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 25, 2019 – Wide receiver A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans gives high fives to Youth Football players after the National Anthem during the preseason home game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Photo By Kayla Schoen/Tennessee Titans

Back in January, groups could apply for a grant on the Titans’ website and describe a specific project that enhanced their football program.

Most applications mentioned the need to replace outdated equipment and kickstart programs which focus on academic or personal enhancement for students.

For example, Two Rivers Middle School in Nashville will apply its grant towards an afterschool program. Also, Fairley High School in Memphis will put the funding towards updating their helmets and replacing stolen uniforms.

For a full list of schools which received the grant, click here.

Titans officials said the organization will also continue to support other initiatives such as the annual Mr. Football Awards, High School Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year program.

“This grant process really spoke to the crux of why we as an organization are so committed to developing youth football in our area,” said Josh Corey, Titans Football Outreach Manager. “During the application process, we heard from organizations all across the state looking for better equipment, safer helmets, and the best tools for their athletes on the field and in the classroom.

No other information was immediately released.