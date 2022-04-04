NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have the luxury of not having any glaring needs headed into the 2022 NFL Draft, but that makes predicting what they’re going to do more challenging.

What seemed crazy not too long ago is now looking like a possibility.

Could the Titans draft a quarterback with the 26th overall pick?

The staff at St. Thomas Sportspark has certainly been doing their due diligence, representing the two-toned blue at Pro Days for the top signal-callers in the draft.

Most recently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Liberty QB Malik Willis has met with the Titans. The report does not clarify if the meeting happened at the Combine in Indianapolis or if the Titans hosted Willis in Nashville.

Schefter’s tweet read, “Willis is scheduled to visit next week with, amongst others, the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Carolina Panthers (No. 6), per source. Willis already has met with the Steelers, Saints, Giants, Titans and others.”

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said at the Combine, the Titans will do their homework on this year’s crop of QB talent.

“There’s (quarterbacks) in certain drafts that are way out of our reach because they’re going to go in the top three or four picks and we pick in the back part of the first round.”

This year’s class is widely viewed as weaker compared to previous years when the top quarterbacks didn’t make it out of the top 10. Meanwhile, the Titans have boasted six-straight winning seasons and the highest they’ve drafted in the last five years is at No. 19 in 2019.

“We are trying to find those guys that may be within striking distance that may not come in and unseat, but that we could see a future for.”

If the Titans do opt to use the 26th pick on a quarterback, the expectation is not that he will start in 2022, but rather this would be move with the future in mind.

In 2022, Ryan Tannehill’s cap hit is $38.6 million. The Titans can release Tannehill after the 2022 season and he will account for $18 million. That number, in addition to a rookie quarterback contract, would likely still be less than what No. 17 is costing the Titans in 2022.