Titans Derrick Henry and Brett Kern get Pro Bowl nod

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 03: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans breaks away from Shaq Thompson #54and Tre Boston #33 of the Carolina Panthers for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry is having a career year for the Tennessee Titans and the NFL noticed.

Henry and punter Brett Kern were both selected to the NFL Pro Bowl Tuesday.

For Henry it is his first selection, for Kern it is his third in a row.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is having a monster year for the Titans. Henry is second in the NFL with 1,329 yards rushing, he leads the league with 271 carries and his 13 touchdown runs are third in the NFL. He has been the backbone of the Titans offense.

Kern is having another spectacular season punting the ball for Tennessee. He leads the AFC with a 47.5 gross average per punt and he is second in net punting at 43.6.

Ryan Tannehill, Rodger Saffold, Logan Ryan, Kevin Byard, Beau Brinkley and Jurrell Casey were all named Pro Bowl alternates.

The Pro Bowl is in Orlando January 25th.