Titans defense put opposing offenses on notice

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s tough to find many things wrong with the Titans 43-13 beat down of the Browns in Cleveland, but it’s very easy to find the right.

It started on defense.

It’s noticible when you look at the stat sheet – three interceptions, five sacks and six points, but the most impressive part about it, is that all came after they let the Browns march down the field on the opening drive and score an easy touchdown.

Not only did the unit rally from a slow start, but they didn’t waiver. They adjusted.

A lot of it is credit to Dean Pees and the close group he’s built.

“Yeah I mean I think we played with great poise,” said safety Kevin Byard who contributed one of the picks. “We knew going into a game like this – week 1 Cleveland browns, all the hype, packed out crowd – we were going to have to weather the storm a little bit. After the first drive we gave up a couple of plays, we were able able to come to the sideline and make sure everybody stayed on the same page and after that we were pretty dominant.”

The dominance wasn’t just within the Titan’s backfield, up front they were stout.

“We have a really good defense and I said this preseason we’re all just really tight and we all just know each other so well, and its kind of like we expect it,” said linebacker Harold Landry. “We have a bunch of dogs in the backfield and dogs in the front 7 and we all just played really well today.”

The sack for a safety from Cameron Wake was his 100th career sack.

Harold Landry in his second season said he looks up to a guy like Wake entering his 11th.