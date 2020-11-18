Titans Byard presses importance of “breaking away from the pack”

CINCINNATI, OHIO – NOVEMBER 01: H ead coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans stands on the field with Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans find themselves right in the middle of the American Football Conference right now, joining five other teams who share the same record of 6-3.

The Titans will face one of those teams on Sunday when the travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Much of the talk is based around this being a rematch of last year’s AFC Divisional playoff game, but the Titans are putting their focus elsewhere.

Titans safety Kevin Byard made it clear that this is a critical point of the season, one that could take them in two very different directions.

“It’s now or never. This is the time we are going to have to break away from the bunch. Around this time of the year, or just the midpoint of the season, teams are going to make decisions, they are either going to keep going up or they are going to go down,” said Byard.

The Titans have found themselves in a tough spot, losing two straight and will play five of their remaining seven games on the road. Byard isn’t making any excuses.

“We’ve had a tough stretch of four games, losing three out of four and we need to make sure we get that fixed so that we can ahead and try to put our best foot forward and try to make sure we’re on the right track to get into the playoffs,” added Byard.

One big key to turning things around is seeing improvement from the Titans defense. Byard said that it will be good to get cornerback Adoree’ Jackson back in the secondary, however there is no word on if that will happen this week.

The Titans face the Ravens on Sunday, kick off set for Noon.