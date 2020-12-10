Titans Byard nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Safety Kevin Byard has always been a leader for the Tennessee Titans and now he’s being recognized for his contributions both on and off the field, being named the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

As for what this award means, NFL.com states it “recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Byard has always been a player to lead by example and it spreads beyond the organization.

“I think Kevin (Byard) understands how important male role models are to young adolescents and kids that aspire to be athletes, to be positive influences in the community, to be great brothers and great husbands and sons, and I think that he is certainly one of those players that exemplifies that not only on the field but off the field, and we’re proud that he’s a part of our team,” said Vrabel.

Byard, who is currently in his fifth year with the Titans after the team drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft, has been a model teammate and citizen since coming to Nashville. Byard said that his first year with the team was all about observing others, and many of his teammates have inspired him to continue the good work.

“Guys like Ben Jones, Marcus Mariota and Jurrell Casey, they’ve have done great things. They’re great players and great people and I just tried to take on that role. It means a lot to be the nominee for the team this year and I want to continue to be a leader in and off the field,” said Byard.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

The award will be presented during Super Bowl week at the NFL Honors television show when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners.