Titans players are 90% vaccinated on first day of training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ninety percent of Tennessee Titans players have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the team’s general manager.

Titans GM Jon Robinson provided the information during a brief chat with reporters prior to the team taking the field for the first day of training camp Wednesday morning.

“I’m proud to say that we’re at 90 percent and I think that’s a good indication of what we feel about the vaccine as an organization,” Robinson said.

(Photo: WKRN)

He said the 90% includes players who are fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose to start the process.

Robinson added that 100% of the team’s staff is vaccinated and that the Titans wants to “try to encourage those in our community and our state to kind of follow our lead on it.”

The National Football League said earlier this week that 85% of players have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The league has said that unvaccinated players will be fined nearly $15,000 per violation of COVID-19 protocols.

Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said the vaccine is a personal choice and the team will continue to remind unvaccinated players of the protocols that are in place.