NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Titans tell News 2 where watch parties will be on Sunday for the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The George Jones will have a free watch party starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday. There will also be appearances by Titans Cheerleaders and T-Rac mascot.

Nashville Underground will also host a free watch party on Sunday at 12 p.m. Blue Crew Drumline, Titans Cheerleaders and T-Rac mascot will make appearances. The game is Sunday at 2:05 p.m.