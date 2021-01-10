Titans and Ravens meet in the playoffs once again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time in 12 years playoff football returns to Nissan Stadium in Nashville when the Titans (11-5) host the Baltimore Ravens (11-5) on Super Wild Card Weekend.

These two teams know each other very well. The Titans upset the Ravens last season knocking off the AFC’s top seed 28-12 on its’ home field in round two. Earlier this season the Titans went back to Baltimore and beat Lamar Jackson and company once again 30-24 in overtime.

The pressure in this game is clearly on the Ravens who are once again favored, this time by 3.5 points. Jackson is 0-2 in playoff games after winning the MVP last year and 12 straight games only to have the Titans upend him in the post season.

Containing Jackson’s explosiveness is among the biggest challenges facing the Titans in this one. The Ravens led the league in rushing once again at over 191 yards per game despite not having a single running back rush for over 1,000 yards. While the running backs did not, Jackson did, rolling up 1,005 yards and 7 touchdowns while averaging a whopping 6.3 yards per carry.

NFL Rushing Leaders

1. Baltimore Ravens – 191.9 Yards Per Game

2. Tennessee Titans – 168.1 Yards Per Game

3. Cleveland Browns – 148.

4 Yards Per Game

The Titans held down Jackson in their first meeting in Baltimore limiting the third-year quarterback to a modest 3.9 yards per carry.

Another big key to the Titans defensive effort that day was a complete shutdown of receiver Marquis Brown who had 0 receptions on 3 targets. Since then the Ravens have prioritized getting the speedster the football. In the last six game of the season Brown has 26 receptions for 338 yards and 6 touchdowns. The Titans have the fourth worst pass defense in the NFL making Brown’s explosiveness a very scary part of this football game. If he gets rolling, Brown makes the field a lot bigger for the Baltimore offense giving Jackson a lot more lanes to run in.

NFL Pass Defenses

32. Atlanta Falcons – 293.6 Yards Per Game

31. Seattle Seahawks – 285.0 Yards Per Game

30. Detroit Lions – 284.9 Yards Per Game

29. Tennessee Titans – 277.4 Yards Per Game

Ravens rookie running back JK Dobbins has also taken off since the meeting with the Titans in November. Dobbins has 62 carries for 425 yards over his last five games, that is an average of 12 carries for 85 yards a game and a whopping 7 yards a carry. He has also scored at least one touchdown in every one of those games.

Baltimore uses three different backs with Gus Edwards and Mark Ingrahm sharing time in the backfield with Dobbins, but Dobbins has clearly separated himself as the most explosive of the three.

Offensively the Titans will unquestionably lean heavily on star running back Derrick Henry once again who just became the 8th player in NFL history to top 2,000 yards finishing the regular season with 2,027. Henry tormented the Ravens in each of their last two years rushing for 133 yards in 28 carries in the Titans November victory and 195 yards on 30 carries last year in the playoffs.

Clearly, the Ravens will be ready for a heavy dose of Henry. Baltimore did not have defensive line standouts Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams in their meeting earlier this season and both will play in this game. We have to expect the Ravens to load the box as well with as many as 7, 8 or 9 men in an effort to stop Henry before he can get his 240 pound body in the secondary where he is extremely difficult to bring down.

If the Ravens sell out to stop Henry it puts the pressure on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and receiver Corey Davis and Brown. With a loaded box it would leave Brown and Davis one on one with Baltimore’s star corners Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphries. In the November game Davis was unstoppable in the 2nd half lighting up the Ravens for 118 yards. Brown caught 4 passes for 62 yards in that game, but is coming off of his biggest game of the season where he caught 10 passes for 151 yards in Houston to help the Titans win the AFC South.

Those matchups on the outside could be the difference between a long day for the Titans offense or a very explosive one. If Brown and Davis can win those matchups it should create some big play opportunities for a Titan offense that has ripped off a bunch off the, especially off of the play action created by Henry.

This is a game that is becoming extremely personal. These teams have met in the playoffs four times, with the road team and lower seed winning every single one of them. That means these teams have taken turns breaking the others’ heart.

This is also the Titans first home playoff game since the 2008 season when they were upset by… The Baltimore Ravens. The Titans will have kicker Stephen Gostkowski back after missing last week due to COVID-19.

The Titans are also expected to have back outside linebacker Derick Roberson who has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury.

If the Titans win they will be on the road next week either at Buffalo or Kansas City. If the Steelers beat the Browns Sunday the Titans would go to Kansas City, if the Browns win the Titans would go to Buffalo.