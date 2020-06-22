Titans agree to terms with quarterback Cole McDonald

Hawaii Warriors quarterback Cole McDonald (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. Hawaii won 43-34. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Titans have half of their draft class locked up after agreeing to terms with quarterback Cole McDonald Monday.

The Titans drafted McDonald in the 7th round after he threw for 8,032 yards and 70 touchdowns for the Warriors. McDonald had the fastest 40 time of any quarter at the combine (4.58) and was a mobile player in college rushing for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his final season for the Rainbow Warriors, he passed for 4,135 yards and 33 touchdowns, while rushing for 383 yards and seven scores. McDonald threw for 300 yards 13 times in college and over 400 yards 6 times.

McDonald becomes the third member of the Titans six-person draft class to agree on a contract, joining Larrell Murchison and Chris Jackson.