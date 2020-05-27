Titans agree to terms with Murchison and Jackson

The Titans agreed to terms with their first two draft picks of 2020 locking down defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and defensive back Chris Jackson.

General Manager Jon Robinson selected Murchison in the 5th round after a strong career at North Carolina State. Murchison played his final two seasons for the Wolfpack starting all 25 games. In his two seasons he wracked up 85 tackles, 20 of them for a loss and 11 sacks. He had 7 sacks last season earning 2nd Team All-ACC honors.

Jackson was picked in the 7th round after four-years at Marshall, where he earned All-Conference USA honors as a senior. He totaled 189 tackles, seven interceptions, 45 passes defensed, 6.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two sacks for his career. His 45 passes defensed are second-most in school history.