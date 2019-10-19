Titans activate rookie Jeffery Simmons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans activated their 2019 first-round pick, Jeffery Simmons.

The 300lb defensive lineman has been rehabbing an ACL injury since becoming a member of the Titans.

Simmons suffered the tear in February as he prepared for the draft, but eight months later, he’s cleared to play.

“I know I’ve been hurt and that’s the whole point of rehabbing and trying to get back on the field,” Simmons told the media ahead of his first full practice Wednesday. “I’m not thinking about my injury when I’m on the field so like when it’s time to get on the field, time to go, not even thinking about the injury.”

A day before the Titans are set to host the LA Chargers, the team announced they’ve taken Simmons off the Non-football Injury List and placed him on the 53-man roster.

“My job is to come here and rehab every day,” he said. “You know, come to work, trust the plan, and come and work hard. So I’m coming in here every day to do my rehab and that’s what I did not even thinking about nothing else.”

In addition to Simmons, the Titans also elevated outside linebacker Derick Roberson from the practice squad to the roster.

In order to make room for the two additions, the team waived defensive linemen Brent Urban and Matt Dickerson.

Although it’s unknown how they will use Simmons on the defensive front and what his NFL readiness is, he is available to play Sunday for Week 7.