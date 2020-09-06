Titans 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson on Covid-19 list again

For already the second time in his short career Titans 1st round pick Isaiah Wilson is on the Reserve Covid-19 list.

There is no telling how long Wilson will be out depending on if he actually has tested positive or if he has merely been exposed to someone who has Covid-19. It is not the start the rookie needed though after struggling thru the last few weeks of training camp.

Also Sunday the Titans signed running back Senorise Perry and defensive back Chris Milton to the active roster. Both of those players were with the Titans all the way through training camp and passed through the waiver wire.

Safety Dane Cruikshank was placed on injured reserve recall. He can be recalled after only three games per the new CBA rules.