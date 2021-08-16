Tip jar stolen from Brentwood ice cream shop, police search for suspect

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tip jar from an ice cream shop in Brentwood was stolen Sunday night.

The owners of Bruster’s Real Ice Cream on Concord Road say they captured the thief on surveillance video. In the footage, the male suspect can be seen stealing the tip jar off of the counter.

The owners say around $50 was in the jar and they will cover what was taken from their hardworking employees.

Owners say it’s not about the money, rather that they don’t want to see this type of behavior in their community.

If you have any information, call Metro police at 615-862-8600.

No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.