Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the 2021 Golden Globes

(CNN) — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the Golden Globes.

Just a week after this year’s awards, NBC Entertainment announced that Fey and Poehler are on-board to co-host in 2021.

Fey and Poehler hosted the show together from 2013 to 2015.

They’ve also won at the awards.

Fey twice for her role on “30 Rock,” and Poehler once for her work on “Parks and Recreation.”

They will replace provocative comedian Ricky Gervais, who has hosted the show five times.

A date has not been set for next year’s awards.