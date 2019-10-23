Timothy Madden sentenced to life without parole for murder of Gabbi Doolin

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky (WKRN) — Timothy Madden has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the death of 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin.

Madden was arrested in the fall of 2015.

Doolin was killed at a football game in Scottsville, Kentucky. Her body was found in a creek.

This past August, Madden pleaded guilty to kidnapping and murdering Doolin.

Wednesday afternoon, both the Doolin and Madden families were escorted out of the courtroom after screaming outbursts from both sides.

