Timothy Madden pleads guilty to the murder of Gabbi Doolin

NASHVILLE, Tenn, (WKRN) – The Scottsville man accused of killing and raping a 7-year-old girl in 2015 has pleaded guilty to her murder and kidnapping and entered an Alford plea for rape and sodomy.

Timothy Madden appeared in Allen Circuit Court Saturday before Judge Janet Crocker.

Madden entered an Alford plea to the charges of rape and sodomy. An Alford plea is a plea “under which a defendant may choose to plead guilty, not because of admission to the crime, but because the prosecutor has sufficient evidence to place a charge and to obtain a conviction in court.”

Gabbi Doolin was killed on November 14, 2015, at a youth football game on the campus of Allen County-Scottsville High School after being reported missing for only thirty minutes. Doolin was found in a creek near the football field by police.

Madden was arrested a week later after police confirmed DNA at the crime scene.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 24 and 25.

