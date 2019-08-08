Timothy Madden appears in court less than a month before jury trial

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — In court proceedings going on four years, an accused rapist and murderer appeared in a Kentucky court Wednesday afternoon.

Timothy Madden is accused of kidnapping, raping and killing 7-year-old Gabbi Doolin in September of 2015.

In the beginning of this month, a judge ordered a mental evaluation on Madden. However, he’s already been found competent to stand trial.

According to News 2’s affiliate WBKO, the report of the evaluation will be sealed pending further proceedings.

During Wednesday’s hearing, additional evidence was brought up, which the exchange of is to be due back to court by August 19.

The next court date is set for August 24.

The case will officially be moved to Hardin County (Ky.) August 26 with a pre-trial walkthrough on August 30.

Madden’s jury trial is still set for September 4 of this year.