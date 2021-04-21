TIMELINE: What the district attorney says led to the officer-involved shooting at Austin-East

Warning: Images and video shared in this story may be graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We’re learning more about what Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said occurred leading up to the death of an Austin-East Magnet High School student who was shot and killed in a school bathroom during a confrontation with Knoxville Police last week.

Allen said Wednesday her office would release the related body camera footage from last week’s officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Anthony Thompson Jr. 17, and the injury of one Knoxville Police officer.

Allen previously said in a press conference that she would not release the bodycam footage due to the ongoing investigation. Allen said the video “has to complete its function as criminal evidence” before it can even be considered for release.

Allen said Wednesday that there is now a completed investigation in the file of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and she also clarified that releasing the bodycam videos would be shared during the press conference.

The officers were initially responding to a domestic violence dispute and were seeking Thompson to speak with him about a report made against him, according to the district attorney. Allen said the officers were not aware that Thompson had a gun.

Knoxville Police received this first 911 call reporting a “domestic incident” involving Thompson and his girlfriend, who is a 17-year-old juvenile. The girl’s mother, Regina Perkins spoke with dispatch.

The information in this timeline is from a presentation by DA Allen given during a press conference on April 21.

12:30 p.m.

The first domestic incident occurs between Thompson and his girlfriend at the school.

12:48 p.m.

The second domestic incident occurs between the teenagers. Thompson’s girlfriend goes home for the day and tells her mother.

1:16 p.m.

The girlfriend’s mother, Regina Perkins, sends a text message to Thompson notifying him that she had called the police.

1:18 – 1:59 p.m.

Security camera footage from Austin-East shows Thompson walking, then running around the hallways of the school; then stopping and sitting in a staircase inside the school.

1:59 p.m.

Perkins speaks with 911 dispatch reporting the domestic incident involving her daughter and Thompson.

2:11 p.m.

KPD Officer Jonathon Clabough responds to the residence and speaks with Perkins and her daughter (Thompson’s girlfriend). She tells Officer Clabough that she is scared and Thompson has threatened her.

Officer Clabough tells her that he knows she’s young and in love, but he didn’t want her to get hurt.

“He’s going to jail or he’ll have warrants,” Clabough tells her. He then contacts SRO Willson, who is at Austin-East.

2:16 p.m.

Back at the school, Thompson enters the bathroom at the school. He does not re-emerge.

2:23 p.m.

Thompson receives a text message from his girlfriend that police were at her house. She sends him a photo of the KPD cruiser and Officer Clabough walking away.

2:51 p.m.

Thompson receives a text message from another student that police were in the school and walking down the hall and to be on the lookout. Thompson replies, “bet.” (this means “ok”).

2:53 – 2:54 p.m.

Officer Clabough arrives to the school and speaks with SRO Officer Adam Willson, Officer Brian Baldwin and Lt. Cash outside of the school. The officers then all enter the school building.

2:55 – 2:58 p.m.

The four officers begin searching bathrooms in the school after learning Thompson was in a bathroom.

2:59 p.m.

The officers enter Officer Willson’s SRO and school security office, where they speak about Thompson’s whereabouts and learn from the SSO that Thompson usually hangs out in a particular bathroom.

3:11 p.m.

The officers go to the bathroom that Thompson had entered nearly an hour prior and enter.

They find Thompson sitting atop a commode in a bathroom stall.

They ask him to stand. He stands. He exits the stall. The officers place their hands on him. He turns.

3:12 p.m.

A shot is fired from Thompson’s person. The firearm drops to the floor of the stall in the scuffle.

Officer Clabough fires two shots.

One bullet hits Officer Willson. One bullet hits Thompson.

Both Officer Willson and Thompson go down to the floor.

3:16 p.m.

The school nurse arrives to the bathroom and starts to work on resuscitating Thompson.

Willson sustains a gunshot wound to his lower leg and is taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.