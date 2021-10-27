How daylight saving time can affect your sleep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sleep. We all need it, and sometimes it feels like we could all use a little more of it.

It might be tempting to turn off your alarm as you set your clock back on Sunday, November 7, and take advantage of that extra hour of sleep. But, despite the common belief that eight hours is the key to good sleep, Centers for Sleep Director, Annette Henneman, says that you can get by with fewer.

“Core sleep consists of five hours,” said Henneman. “You can get five hours of sleep and still maintain cognitive function.”

The quality of your snooze isn’t necessarily dependent on the number of hours your eyes are closed. Instead, you’ll want to keep your sleep schedule as consistent as possible. That means, if you want to feel well-rested, your best bet is to keep your bedtime, and your morning alarm consistent – especially when the daylight hours are about to change.

“It only takes three days to skew our circadian rhythm, but three months to fix it!” Henneman said.

Other important tips to help you wake up feeling refreshed? Take a good look at your thermostat! Henneman said 68 degrees is the optimal temperature to help keep your body quiet through the night.

Also, as much as technology is a part of everyday life, stay away from the screens before bed!