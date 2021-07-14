Tickets to ‘CMA Summer Jam’ sell out in 4 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tickets for the two-day, live concert series, “CMA Summer Jam,” sold out within four minutes Wednesday morning, according to the Country Music Association.

Tickets for the event, which is scheduled for July 27 and July 28 at Ascend Amphitheater, went on sale at 10 a.m. and were sold out by 10:04 a.m, a CMA spokesperson said.

Performers on July 27 include Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam.

Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett will take the stage on July 28.

The performances will also be filmed as part of a three-hour primetime television special that will air later this summer on News 2.

A portion of ticket sale net proceeds benefit the CMA Foundation, a charitable organization that works to fund student music programs throughout the country.