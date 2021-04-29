Thursday marks 18 years since Tabitha Tuders’ disappearance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thursday marks 18 years since Tabitha Tuders vanished while walking to her bus stop from her East Nashville home.

The 13-year-old was last seen on April 29, 2003 as she left her home on Lillian Street.

In August 2020, Metro Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched what used to be a pig pen at a property in Bon Aqua in a search for evidence connected to her disappearance.

Officials concluded their two-day search, confirming to News 2 that they did not find any evidence and no charges were filed.

Eighteen years later, the Tuders continue searching. They still live in the same East Nashville home, only blocks away from where Tabitha disappeared.

“We talk about her every single day, to somebody,” said Tabitha’s mother, Debra Tuders.

What happened to Tabitha is still a mystery. Her family doesn’t know who took her or why. And they don’t even know if she’s alive or dead.

“We just pray about it that one day we’re going to find her again,” said Debra Tuders.

Tips on Tabitha’s whereabouts have continued to trickle in over the years. “Hope is all we have left,” said Tabitha’s father, Bo Tuders.

“I’ll never give up until they come and tell me that we won’t ever get her back,” said Debra Tuders.

After Tabitha disappeared, her parents hung a missing banner on the front porch. All these years later, the banner is fading but it will remain there until Tabitha comes home.

“We just need closure so we’ll know if she’s here,” said Debra Tuders. “Or if she’s not, I just want to be able to put her to rest, you know it’s hard.”

The FBI and Nashville Crime Stoppers have teamed up to offer a $51,000 reward in this case. If you have any information on the disappearance of Tabitha Tuders call 615-862-8600 or 1-800-THE-LOST.