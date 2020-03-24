Three weeks later: East Nashville coping with tragedy and trauma

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. – After a deadly tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee three weeks ago, many in East Nashville feel like recovery has been put on pause.

Just as they started to pick up the pieces of the trauma the tornado left behind, COVID-19 forced them to stay inside with what’s left of the damage.

“Emotionally it’s just been this really awful whiplash feeling,” Victoria Banks-Petrelli said.

Banks-Petrelli’s husband was injured during the tornado while her home on Holly Street was also damaged.

“Our windows are boarded up and our roof is tarped. And we’re not getting anywhere on fixing anything or even getting insurance to deal with any of this until we get through this COVID period,” Banks-Petrelli said.

She said her daughters, both under five-years-old, have suffered from PTSD from the night of March 3, 2020. Even processing the grief at unexpected times herself.

“I just woke up in the middle of the night and I’m sleeping in a bed next to my toddler and I’m crying hysterically and I can’t. I don’t know how, it all hit me,” Banks-Petrelli said.

And on top of being quarantined with young children, having no where to go outside.

“We’ve got two kids under five and they’re in this house and we’re stuck in here because we can’t take them outside. The yard is destroyed. There’s construction materials and nails and pieces of people’s houses everywhere,” Banks-Petrelli said.

She said it’s been a difficult time financially as well.

“I was dealing with medical bills, my husband had surgery for his injuries at Vanderbilt. So the medical bills were starting to come in,” Banks-Petrelli said. “And as at the same time that was happening, within a 48 hour period, my phone rang over and over and over again with everything on my calendar cancelling that I was planning on for my income for the next three months. So it was just like oh this is going to be bad, this is going to be bad when it was already unimaginable what we were dealing with.”

But Banks-Petrelli said she’s simply taking it one step at a time, knowing the situation is only temporary.

“We’re trying not to think too much about the future and we’re trying to just think about each day one day at a time,” she said.

As East Nashville tries to get back to a new normal, while putting the breaks on recovery until COVID is clear.