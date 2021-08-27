Three Rutherford County schools to see temporary closures next week due to COVID-19 issues

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three Rutherford County Schools will see temporary closures next week due to “staffing related to COVID-19.”

The school and grades affected are:

  • Christiana Middle School: Closed Monday, Aug. 30
  • Blackman Middle School: Seventh grade closed Monday and Tuesday
  • Rockvale Elementary School: Grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday

The school district says the temporary closures will allow staff members who were in quarantine to come out of quarantine and return to the classrooms. Parents are being notified about the remote learning plan for each situation.

