Three men charged after Clarksville police discover check fraud equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have been charged three men after equipment, material, and software were discovered for creating fraudulent checks.

Police received a call around 12:30 pm November 20th about men possibly being involved in fraudulent activity at a Fair brook Place hotel.

According to reports, officers located the men in a vehicle in the parking lot and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to police, there was marijuana located in the vehicle along with two laptops, printers, and software to make checks for home and business. Also, there were several fraudulent checks found inside of the vehicle.

Officer King’s investigation unveiled all three suspects who had knowledge of and planned on making fraudulent checks.

Dajhaye Noel (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Dajhaye Noel and Isaiah Craig were booked into Montgomery County Jail and charged with criminal simulation, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and criminal conspiracy.

Isaiah Craig (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Their bond is set at $34,000.

Javier Noel was charged with criminal simulation, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, criminal conspiracy and fugitive from justice.

Javier Noel (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

His bond is set at $284,000.

None of the men are Clarksville residents.