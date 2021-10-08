Three Memphis-area mail carriers robbed, reward offered

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The US Postal Service describes a suspect wanted for robbery and attempted robbery of three mail carriers in Hickory Hill and southeast Shelby County as armed and dangerous.

The crimes happened Monday within a five-mile radius of each other. While no carriers were injured, letters and parcels were stolen.

The Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of catching the suspect before someone is hurt.

Home security camera video provided by the U.S. Postal Service Inspectors shows a white Ford Fusion pull next to a letter carrier van Monday on Hallshire Cove in southeast Memphis. The driver of the Ford pulls a pistol and robs the carrier of parcels.

It’s believed the same armed suspect driving the same Ford robbed a carrier on Silver Chalice Drive and attempted to rob a mail carrier on Kings Grant Cove. All three crimes in happened in broad daylight.

The crimes are a federal offense, and whoever is responsible could face a sentence of up to a 25 years.

Friday, mail carrier Aaliyah Douglas was on her route near Kirby Parkway. She said the robberies weigh heavy on her mind.

“I’m just working at a fast pace so I can get done before dark,” she said.

Douglas, a mail carrier for seven years, is doing everything she can to stay safe.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) or the Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274).

Please reference USPIS Case Number 3525680-ROBB. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

