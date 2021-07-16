Three arrested on meth charges after traffic stop in Stewart County

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have arrested three people on possession and intent charges after methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop on Donelson Parkway on Thursday.

A deputy who pulled over a vehicle occupied by 32-year-old Derick Morgan, 43-year-old April Overby, and 61-year-old Debra Day had suspicions that drugs were in the vehicle after talking with the driver, Morgan. Morgan refused to give consent to search the vehicle.

The responding deputy called for backup and a K9 unit responded, alerting that drugs were present in the vehicle. A search turned up meth, THC, and drug paraphernalia.

Morgan, Overby, and Day were all charged with simple possession or casual exchange and manufacture/sell/deiver/possession of a schedule II substance. Overby and Day were additionally charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia, while Morgan as the driver was cited for violation of the move over law.