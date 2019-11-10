Three people arrested after trying to rob a man in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Officers say that they were dispatched to the Hermitage Inn on November 8th, 2019 for a call regarding a robbery.

Police spoke with the victim who says he originally went to the Inn to meet a prostitute. When he went to meet up with her, he walked into a room with several other men and women. He says that after an hour, they left together to get beer. Instead of getting beer, the suspects pulled into the Bank of America parking lot on Lebanon Pike. One of the suspects had a gun and demanded that the victim get out of the car, go to the ATM and get them money. The victim says they kept putting in the wrong PIN number so the transaction wouldn’t work.

The suspects got nervous as other cars started coming into the lot, and they left the scene. The victim flagged down a witness and called police. Police then went to the Hermitage Inn–locating the suspects. They include: Lesvin Osorio-Garrido, Earl Alston and Jaiya Rutland. All three are facing charges of attempted aggravated robbery.