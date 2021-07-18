THP: Wanted Maryland man arrested following pursuit in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol apprehended a man wanted for several felonies in Maryland in Madison County.

According to a Facebook post from THP, they captured Richard Molter, in Madison County after a pursuit.

Molter is wanted out of Maryland for several felonies including first and second degree assault with a vehicle, along with other charges.

Molter then crashed his car on I-40 Westbound near Exit 83. Molter then fled on foot and a lengthy search took place from ground and air.

Molter was taken into custody by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He is now being taken to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information was immediately released.