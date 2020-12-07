THP: Two killed in three-vehicle crash on I-40 in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has identified the two people killed in a crash on I-40 in Hickman County, according to a release from THP.

THP’s report says the crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

This was a three-vehicle crash. All three vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-40 in the first lane. The first vehicle slowed down due to a traffic backup, and vehicle two then hit the back of vehicle one. This led to vehicle three hitting the back of the second vehicle.

Both people in vehicle two died. THP’s report states 25-year-old Brett Bledsoe, of Greeneville, and 21-year-old Jessica Colter, of Greeneville, were killed in the crash. Neither were wearing their seatbelts at the time.