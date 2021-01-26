THP trooper locates 383 pounds of marijuana in semi-tractor during traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) located hundreds of pounds of marijuana in a semi-tractor during a traffic stop in Henderson County.

THP officials say it happened on January 15, 2021 on I-40 at the 101-mile marker.

A release states the trooper stopped the semi-tractor and trailer for a violation on I-40 and as the trooper conducted an inspection, he discovered signs of possible criminal activity.

Additional troopers were called to the scene to assist and located irregularities in the driver’s shipping manifest. Troopers then entered the semi’s trailer and examined pallets of cargo on board. They found a pallet that was no indicated on the shipping manifest but say it appeared professionally packaged with shipping labels.

Upon further inspection, troopers opened 12 undocumented boxes to inspect the contents.

THP troopers found 383 pounds of vacuumed sealed marijuana and a smaller box contained 40 pounds of cocaine.

25-year-old David A. Seville, of Brooklyn, NY, and 57-year-old Michael J. Blake, of Jamaica were charged for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. A criminal complaint was also filed for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.