THP trooper killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash in Nashville on Sunday night.

According to a release from THP, 29-year-old Trooper Aaron Rumford died in an off-duty crash. He’d been with THP since 2015. He was assigned to the Nashville District in Wilson County, where he served until 2018. He was then selected for a position in the Executive Protection Unit.

THP released the following statement:

Trooper Rumford exemplified the core values of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in all aspects of his life and represented himself, his family, and the THP honorably. Please join us in keeping his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will share the funeral arrangements once they have been finalized. Tennessee Highway Patrol

According to a release from Metro police, the crash happened at 4:35 p.m. on 21st Avenue South at Portland Avenue.

Police say Rumford was heading south on 21st Avenue from the Hillsboro Village area on his motorcycle when he struck a northbound vehicle which was turning onto Portland Avenue.

Rumford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police say there is no indication of alcohol or drug involvement. The preliminary contributing factor appears to have been excessive speed on Rumford’s part.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was immediately released but News 2 will continue to follow this for updates.