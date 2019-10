NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Trooper with Tennessee Highway Patrol has resigned after being charged with an off-duty DUI.

Now former-Trooper Daryl Veliz was charged Monday on charges of DUI, refusal of implied consent and possession of a weapon while intoxicated, according to THP.

He was off-duty at the time of his arrest, the spokesperson added.

Veliz originally placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an internal investigation.